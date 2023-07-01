Secret Invasion Put Emilia Clarke In A Complicated Car And She Nearly Killed Samuel L. Jackson

Episode 1 of "Secret Invasion" introduced us to a much more somber take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this John le Carré-inspired spy thriller, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury slinks around in true George Smiley fashion. But rather than trying to preserve Queen and Country, Fury is trying to thwart a group of clandestine green aliens known as the Skrulls, which makes for an odd tone as Kevin Feige's latest streaming series tries to balance its grounded ambitions with its fantastical subject matter.

Still, thus far the show has proven to be better than 90% of recent MCU projects, and we've had a lot of them — focusing more on its characters and their relationships rather than relying on spectacle to propel its story. Alongside Jackson's Fury, there's Ben Mendolsohn, who's characteristically compelling as one of the good green aliens, Talos. Then, there's Emilia Clarke as Skrull G'iah, who isn't given much to do in the early episodes but will no doubt come to play a big part in the unfolding story, as Kingsley Ben-Adir's extremist Skrull Gravik executes his plan to take over Earth (ok, it's not that grounded).

Working out of an abandoned nuclear plant south of Moscow, Gravik leads G'iah and his group of rebel Skrulls as they plot to re-establish their own society on the humans' planet. And while the derelict Russian location lends some Cold War vibes to the proceedings, emphasizing the le Carré-esque tone, it seems the Russian setting also almost indirectly led to disaster.