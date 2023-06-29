Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Brings Back One Of Starfleet's Most Mysterious Organizations

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2, episode 3.

In "Star Trek," the phrase "strange new worlds" can refer as much to places in time as in space. So it was only a matter of time before the show that puts that phrase in its very title, "Strange New Worlds," ventured off on a time-traveling adventure. The "Strange New Worlds" season 1 finale already had Captain Pike (Anson Mount) interacting with an older version of himself, who showed him the future. Yet despite hammering home the idea of the future in its Shakespearean title, this week's episode, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," sends La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) on a time-traveling date to Earth's past.

They're on the trail of an assassin who has altered La'an's present with an attack in mid-21st-century Toronto. Kirk is only there because the temporal change sent La'an into an alternate timeline where the Federation and Starfleet don't exist. Kirk, not Pike, is the captain "of the United Earth Fleet ship, Enterprise," while Spock (Ethan Peck) is the captain of a Vulcan ship at war with the "Romulan Star Empire."

At the beginning of the episode, on her version of the Enterprise, La'an encounters an intruder with a handheld time-travel device (the next generation of iPhone). He's dressed in an anachronistic suit and tie and has been shot with an old-fashioned bullet instead of a phaser. The episode's ending gives a bit more context for who this guy was, revealing that he worked for the Department of Temporal Investigations, an organization we've seen before in the "Star Trek" mythos. The organization has appeared in various novels, but perhaps its best-known appearance is in one of the most acclaimed episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."