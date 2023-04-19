Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer: Captain Pike And The Enterprise Crew Are Back

The first season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" concluded on July 7, 2022, with the finale rounding out what might be one of the strongest debut years in "Star Trek" history. It's commonly accepted among Trekkies that Trek shows -— however interesting their cast, characters, and setting — start at a low ebb in writing and quality; Trek is the poster child for the phrase "It gets good in season 3." "Strange New Worlds," breaking the trend, was good right out of the gate. Trek functions best as individual episodes (as opposed to season-long story arcs like those attempted in "Discovery" and "Picard"), as well as a workplace show. The characters' personal lives matter less than how they behave when they're on the clock.

It might have been expected that "Strange New Worlds" was renewed for a second season, as Paramount+ is putting all its eggs in one starship (the service has debuted six Trek shows in five years), but its renewal is a reason for the show's fans to get excited; for the first time in years, looking forward to a new season of a new "Star Trek" needn't be taken with a fistful of caveats.

"Strange New Worlds" lent a tactful amount of acreage to nostalgic imagery — Sybok from "Star Trek V" appears in one episode, and the above-mentioned finale was more or less a "What If...?" episode that placed Pike into the classic Trek episode "Balance of Terror" — so the new preview will serve twofold: What nostalgic characters will be included (if any), and what new concepts will be introduced? Check it out below!