Pete Davidson's Bupkis Was 'Saved' By Joe Pesci's Approval

If you were one of the viewers who tuned in to "Bupkis" mainly out of morbid curiosity about Pete Davidson's life, the biggest surprise might have been the sheer number of cameos. Edie Falco, Ray Romano, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson, Sebastian Stan... We can understand how Pete Davidson managed to get all the "Saturday Night Live" alumni on board, but how the hell did he swing Al Gore?

The biggest celebrity involved, however, was clearly Joe Pesci. Best known for films like "Goodfellas," "Casino," "My Cousin Vinny" and "Home Alone," Pesci was a perfect fit to play Pete Davidson's grumpy yet loving grandpa Joe Larocca. The guy may be dying of cancer, but he's still sticking around and imparting life wisdom to his grandkid as much as he can. Although "Bupkis" lets audiences in on Pete's weird, complicated relationships with a whole bunch of unique characters, Pete and Grandpa Joe are clearly the main focus. The show revolves around these two, and if Grandpa Joe ever did die, it's not 100% clear if the show could still work. After all, if Pesci hadn't been on board, the show might not have even made it through production in the first place.

As Davidson explained in an interview on "Real Ones with Jon Bernthal," the role of Pete's grandpa was originally intended for an actor who "bailed out" at the "last second." They were only a month away from shooting the show, and Pete was enduring a particularly negative news cycle about himself, so things seemed pretty hopeless. "I was like 'f***, I'm not doing the show, this is f***ed," said Davidson. "And then Lorne [Michaels] called me and was like, 'What about Pesci?'"