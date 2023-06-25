Is Pete Davidson's Bupkis Getting A Season 2 At Peacock?
Pete Davidson has been bustin' out all over this June, appearing in three of the major blockbusters in theaters (some of those are cameos so I won't spoil them for you) as Peacock subscribers discover his new semi-autobiographical comedy series, "Bupkis," which was released in May. The "Saturday Night Live" alum has become a household name thanks to making headlines in both his professional and personal life, and there don't seem to be any signs of stopping. That's especially true in the case of "Bupkis." The comedy series received mixed-to-above-average reviews from critics, but the audience response was positive enough for Peacock to renew the series for a second season.
Crafted by Davidson with executive producer Lorne Michaels, "Bupkis" follows a fictionalized Davidson as he moves back home to Staten Island while trying to maintain his career, relationships, and unpredictable mental health. There are just enough crumbs of truth to help keep the heightened reality of "Bupkis" stay grounded, and it boasts the kind of bizarre comedy that only Davidson can make work. "Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of 'Bupkis' absolutely blew us away," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming in a statement. "Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock's comedy slate."
Bring on even more Bupkis
Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television also made a statement ahead of the series renewal, saying, "Pete, Lorne, and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season 1; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom." She also gave her thanks to the streaming platform, saying, "We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can't wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season 2."
In addition to Davidson and Michaels, "Bupkis" is written and executive produced by Judah Miller and Dave Sirus alongside executive producers Andrew Singer and Erin David. Additionally, Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced. Joining Davidson in the leading role is Edie Falco as Pete's mother, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and a wildly surprising roster of guest stars, including Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Jane Curtain, Machine Gun Kelly, Ray Romano, Charlie Day, Simon Rex, and Al Gore. Clearly, Davidson has made some incredible friends over the years because the hijinks some of these comedians get into are ... well, like something out of a Pete Davidson sketch.
No word yet on when "Bupkis" will return for season 2, but it's coming, and we're ready.