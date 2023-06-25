Is Pete Davidson's Bupkis Getting A Season 2 At Peacock?

Pete Davidson has been bustin' out all over this June, appearing in three of the major blockbusters in theaters (some of those are cameos so I won't spoil them for you) as Peacock subscribers discover his new semi-autobiographical comedy series, "Bupkis," which was released in May. The "Saturday Night Live" alum has become a household name thanks to making headlines in both his professional and personal life, and there don't seem to be any signs of stopping. That's especially true in the case of "Bupkis." The comedy series received mixed-to-above-average reviews from critics, but the audience response was positive enough for Peacock to renew the series for a second season.

Crafted by Davidson with executive producer Lorne Michaels, "Bupkis" follows a fictionalized Davidson as he moves back home to Staten Island while trying to maintain his career, relationships, and unpredictable mental health. There are just enough crumbs of truth to help keep the heightened reality of "Bupkis" stay grounded, and it boasts the kind of bizarre comedy that only Davidson can make work. "Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of 'Bupkis' absolutely blew us away," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming in a statement. "Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock's comedy slate."