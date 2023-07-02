Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Reminds Us That Trek Is All About That Sci-Fi Socialism

This post contains spoilers for episode 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2.

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," sees Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and a parallel universe version of Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) thrown back in time to Earth in the early 21st century. Specifically, they end up in Toronto in 2023. The time travel widget they used to get there, however, is damaged, and the two must use what they can acquire in 2023 to repair it. They will also have to find period-appropriate clothing, as their Starfleet uniforms would most assuredly stand out.

Most bafflingly, both La'an and Kirk will need money, something neither of them has much experience with. Luckily, chess hasn't changed at all in the last several centuries, and Kirk knows how to hustle other chess players in a local park. They're able to get just enough cash to buy the food and clothing they need to sustain themselves on their mission. Once those things are acquired, however, money becomes a distant concern. The scenes of Kirk scrounging up a few dollars may remind some viewers of the scene in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" where Kirk (William Shatner) has to sell an antique pair of reading glasses in a 20th-century pawn shop. When the shop owner makes a deal of $100, Kirk grins cluelessly and asks "Is that a lot?"

As most Trekkies will be able to tell you, "Star Trek" takes place in a post-capitalist society. The officers on a starship don't work for a paycheck, but to contribute to noble missions of exploration and scientific discovery. Resources are properly allocated in the future. There is no want, as the Federation takes care of all its citizens. "Trek" is essentially socialism to the point of utopia.