A Skeptical Executive's Comments Made For Good Dialogue In A Gruesome Part Of Yellowstone

Remember that thrilling great plains drama of "Yellowstone" that focused on the epic, multi-generational struggle of the Duttons to keep hold of their family ranch and single-handedly keep the cowboy way of life from going extinct? After almost 7 months off the air, one of the biggest shows on television is starting to feel just as fleeting as the age-old traditions it's trying to preserve. Since the season 5 mid-season finale, "A Knife and No Coin," the hit Paramount Network series has been mired with reports that Kevin Costner will be exiting the show, effectively nixing plans for a sixth and final season. Fortunately, a sequel series has already been ordered with hopes of a debut in December of this year and Matthew McConaughey finally confirmed to star.

Until just recently, though, we'd heard exactly nil word from "Yellowstone" creator and head writer Taylor Sheridan, who has since become a mega-rancher in his own right down in Texas after acquiring the famed 270,000 acre ranch known as the Four Sixes (or 6666). "Life imitating art was never my intention," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. "We haven't killed anyone in weeks."

That colorful quip aside, life did actually end up imitating art when Sheridan told THR about the earlier days when the writer was shopping the concept of "Yellowstone" around to prospective networks. Sheridan, who had already penned the acclaimed dramatic thrillers "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" by then, originally pitched his family saga as "'The Godfather' of Montana." The idea ended up as a series in development at HBO, but was ultimately deemed too low art for the network's trusted brand of prestige TV.

Big mistake. Huge.