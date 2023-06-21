NECA Unleashes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Figure Pack And TMNT II Keno For Comic-Con

Just like the four-packs for the first two "TMNT" movies that were released at previous San Diego Comic-Cons, the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" four-pack comes inside a box inspired by the original VHS packaging. Inside the box you'll find all four turtles in their samurai gear, complete with weapons and a variety of accessories.

NECA

Along with the usual gear, there are several different versions of the time traveling scepter, as well as a couple ancient swords from the past. What makes this pack even better is that all of the figures from across NECA's collection have heads that can be swapped across the various bodies. So you can use heads from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" pack with these new figures. Of course, I'm not sure you'll want to use the "TMNT III" heads elsewhere, since this is easily the goofiest version of all the characters.

NECA

This four-pack costs $150 and will ship in July or August. If NECA follows suit, this won't be the only opportunity fans will have to get these figures. Though the VHS boxing is an SDCC exclusive, the previous figures from the first two movies were given other releases in the months that followed. So you can likely expect to see these figures released elsewhere sometime down the road.