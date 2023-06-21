NECA Unleashes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Figure Pack And TMNT II Keno For Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us, and even though Marvel Studios won't be attending the convention this year, there will still be plenty of fun for fans to have. If you're a NECA collector and you love "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the good news is that you won't have to be at SDCC to enjoy their new exclusives.
NECA, the toy makers behind some of the best movie-based action figures in recent memory, have unveiled their 2023 SDCC exclusives. Not only are they delivering another VHS-inspired action figure four-pack inspired by "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III," but they're giving Ernie Reyes Jr. his own figure as the pizza deliver boy Keno from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze." There will be a few opportunities to get these figures, and we've got all the details right here.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III VHS action figure pack
Just like the four-packs for the first two "TMNT" movies that were released at previous San Diego Comic-Cons, the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" four-pack comes inside a box inspired by the original VHS packaging. Inside the box you'll find all four turtles in their samurai gear, complete with weapons and a variety of accessories.
Along with the usual gear, there are several different versions of the time traveling scepter, as well as a couple ancient swords from the past. What makes this pack even better is that all of the figures from across NECA's collection have heads that can be swapped across the various bodies. So you can use heads from the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" pack with these new figures. Of course, I'm not sure you'll want to use the "TMNT III" heads elsewhere, since this is easily the goofiest version of all the characters.
This four-pack costs $150 and will ship in July or August. If NECA follows suit, this won't be the only opportunity fans will have to get these figures. Though the VHS boxing is an SDCC exclusive, the previous figures from the first two movies were given other releases in the months that followed. So you can likely expect to see these figures released elsewhere sometime down the road.
'Did I mention I also study the martial arts?'
Circling back to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze," we've got the first action figure for Keno, the pizza boy played by Ernie Reyes Jr. in the sequel. This is a deluxe figure pack that comes in a personal-sized pizza box and includes some extra goodies.
Along with the figure itself, which comes with a scooter and pizza accessories, as well as interchangeable hands for fisticuffs and whatnot, there's also a Roy's Pizza t-shirt, magnet, and keychain. That's exactly the kind of in-universe swag we like to see.
The "TMNT II" Keno action figure pack costs $100, and will ship in July or August. In this case, I'm betting the pizza box packaging is what makes this an SDCC exclusive, and we'll probably see Keno get released on his own at a later date.
How can I get NECA's SDCC exclusives?
The first opportunity to get NECA's SDCC exclusives has already passed, with today's allotment already sold out. But there are three other chances for you to get ahold of these figures.
If you're not attending Comic-Con this year, there are two more pre-order windows both the "TMNT III" and Keno action figures. On June 22 and June 23, pre-orders will be open for both of these items starting at 12:00 PM ET at NECA's online shop. They'll be available while supplies last. They only lasted for a few minutes on the first day, so you'll want to be fast. Thankfully, there's a limit of two per household, so you should have a decent chance to get an order in.
Since those pre-orders may not work out for everyone, you'll also have a chance to snag these figures in-person at Comic-Con. There will be a limited quantity of both available at the convention, but it's first come, first serve, so that could be a challenge too.
For NECA's full roster of SDCC exclusives, including new figures for "ALF", "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," and "Creature from the Black Lagoon," check out their website. Good luck!