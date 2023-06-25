The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In July 2023
There are few true and reliable constants in life, but just like death and taxes, so too must streaming service libraries decrease with every passing month. At a time when streamers are trying to stop their money hemorrhage from draining their accounts, now more than ever it makes sense for Netflix to stop renewing the license for some of their titles.
This means that the movie or show you've been putting off for weeks because it's just not the right time to finally watch it may be disappearing off the platform. Case in point, throughout July 2023, some notable and quite entertaining films and TV shows will be taken off Netflix so new shows and movies can take their place. If you're frustrated by this or are just now panicking because you wonder if you can finally catch on that one film franchise, /Film has a plan for you.
Here is a list of the best movies and shows leaving Netflix next month, which subscribers should prioritize while they still can, plus a complete list of every title leaving the service in July. Now, happy watching!
Ip Man (all four of them)
Before he became known to international audiences as the best part of "Rogue One" and a scene stealer in "John Wick 4," Donnie Yen was renowned for leading one of the best action franchises of the past 20 years — the "Ip Man" movies. In them, he plays a fictionalized version of the titular grandmaster of Wing Chun and Bruce Lee's mentor. The movies themselves are full of bombastic action, practical stunts, and some controversial but highly effective nationalistic stories about the Chinese hero.
What started as an underdog movie set during the Japanese occupation of China in WWII eventually became more and more cartoonish, with Yen's Ip Man facing off against everyone from Mike Tyson in a boxing match to fellow "John Wick 4" actor and DTV action superstar Scott Adkins in "Ip Man 4: The Finale."
These are incredibly entertaining films, particularly if you enjoy fight scenes where one lonely dude beats the ever-living crap out of dozens of people with fists that sound like machine guns because of how hard they hit. Sure, they play too fast and loose with reality, but who cares! This is Donnie Yen at his very best, and with a fifth film somehow reportedly in the works, there's never been a better time to catch up on this franchise.
Underworld
Vampires and werewolves are natural enemies. Everybody knows that, but few motion pictures have dared explore that animosity as well as the "Underworld" series. The first film, simply titled "Underworld," takes place in a world where vampires and lycans have been at war for centuries, developing weapons specifically made to target the other (think UV-light bullets, silver swords and bullets, and more).
We follow Kate Beckinsale as Selene — a leather-clad, dual pistol-wielding badass goth straight out of an early 2000s Hot Topic store — as she finds herself a target of both the vampire and lycan armies when she falls in love with a human.
While the rest of the franchise is great and goes to some deliciously silly places, there is no topping that first movie, which delivers stunning practical effects for the werewolves, exudes style, and has a surprisingly complex mythology. That being said, this is also just a fun movie — one where Bill Nighy does this.
Hardcore Henry
"The Last Of Us" made headlines where every single person working on the show tried really hard to sell this as the first and only good video game adaptation. But while a lot of people were quick to point out excellent animated adaptations like "Arcane" and "Castlevania," usually left out of the conversation is a movie that is not directly based on a particular video game, but comes the closest to replicating what it's like to play a game — "Hardcore Henry."
The Russian action film directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by screenlife pioneer Timur Bekmambetov ("Unfriended," "Searching") did minor damage at the box office upon its release, yet remains as stunning today as it did in 2016. The story, while rather inconsequential, follows a man who escapes from a lab and fights a whole bunch of people to get back to his wife. But that's not why this movie rules. What matters here is that the entirety of "Hardcore Henry" is shown in the first person, with a silent protagonist and non-stop action. The result is essentially a First Person Shooter brought to life, with inventive set pieces and simply stunning stunt work, as the entire movie plays out as one ludicrously long take.
Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July 2023
Leaving 7/9/23:
- "12 Strong"
- "Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2"
Leaving 7/12/23:
- "Tom Segura: Completely Normal"
Leaving 7/14/23:
- "Married at First Sight: Season 11"
Leaving 7/20/23:
- "Ip Man"
- "Ip Man 2"
- "Ip Man 3"
- "Ip Man 4: The Finale"
Leaving 7/23/23:
- "Popples: Seasons 1-3"
Leaving 7/24/23:
- "Serenity"
Leaving 7/25/23:
- "August: Osage County"
Leaving 7/31/23:
- "Five Feet Apart"
- "Flight"
- "G.I. Joe: Retaliation"
- "Hardcore Henry"
- "I, Frankenstein"
- "Julie & Julia"
- "Moesha: Seasons 1-6"
- "Skyfall"
- "Stepmom"
- "The Ottoman Lieutenant"
- "The Pursuit of Happyness"
- "The Wedding Date"
- "Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys"
- "Underworld"