One Extraction 2 Scene Is Being Mercilessly Mocked, But Does It Deserve It?

During the heyday of cable television, one of the most glorious aspects of limited accessibility and scheduled programming was catching an action movie in the middle of the afternoon. Thanks to stations like TNT, TBS, and USA, countless TV watchers from around the country developed an appreciation and hunger for absolute bug-nuts ridiculous action films that they might not have seen otherwise. And that passion for "Your Dad Would Love This Nonsense" action films didn't go away once cord-cutting became more of the norm and audiences pivoted from cable to streaming, which is why even the biggest box office flops can crack the Netflix top 10.

The consistent popularity of action movies on streamers like Netflix has led to the greenlighting of films like "The Gray Man," "Red Notice," and the 2020 juggernaut known as "Extraction," starring Chris Hemsworth. Directed by former stunt performer Sam Hargrave from a screenplay by Joe Russo, "Extraction" follows a black-market mercenary hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. The film was a massive success, becoming Netflix's most-watched original movie in history at the time, and inspiring the sequel "Extraction 2."

The sequel film sees the return of Hemsworth as protagonist Tyler Rake, in a surprisingly brutal action film that centers on his saving of a ruthless gangster's imprisoned family. The film is essentially more of the same as the original, but one scene in particular has fans on social media mocking, debating, and, in some instances, embracing the absurdity. The moment in question sees Rake opening a sectional door on a moving train to come face to face with a helicopter unloading bullets at him, so he takes cover ... behind a ladder.