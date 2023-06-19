Sasha Calle's Supergirl Deserves To Live On In The Rebooted DC Universe

Sasha Calle doesn't have much of an acting resume. From 2018 to 2021, she had a recurring part on the long-running soap opera, "The Young and The Restless." It's from here that she was plucked to be the new Supergirl, yet "The Flash" barely counts as a first chance; she only gets about 10 minutes of screen time. It feels like more moments involving her character were cut, since her decision to help the other heroes lacks connective tissue with her previous refusal.

However, Calle holds her own against her more experienced co-stars; I never would've guessed her experience was so scant. By the film's end, I wanted to see more of Kara — and would be happy to do so if she returns as the lead in "Supergirl" itself. Calle seems eager to return — and not just for her career prospects, but out of love for her character. Speaking to /Film's Jenna Busch-Henderson, Calle said: "I'm excited to take her apart and put her back in and just enjoy her with the world. I think there's so much story to tell, and I would love to continue playing Supergirl."

A "Dead on Arrival" feeling has hung over "The Flash" for some time — it's a holdover from previous Warner Bros. management and Ezra Miller's offscreen behavior during 2022 was outright illegal. Calle, though, is an innocent party in all this. "The Flash" was meant to be her big break and it wound up compromised by studio politics and a criminal star. If given another chance to fully realize her take on Kara Zor-El, she clearly has the potential to succeed. Moreover, recruiting new, up-and-coming talent is a good idea if Gunn and Safran intend for their DC Universe to span as long and wide as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has.

"The Flash" is playing in theaters.