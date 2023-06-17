Let's Examine Tyler Rake's Survival Chances From A Realistic Point Of View In The Extraction Series

The action genre frequently asks audiences to suspend their disbelief when it comes to the invulnerability of the hero of their favorite bone-crushing franchise. The advent of metahumans and superheroes made it even easier to accept that major losses could be avoided thanks to the incredibly high survival rate of characters ripped straight out of the comic book world. James Mangold did finally inject a healthy dose of reality into the superhero genre with "Logan," showing that even the most indestructible member of the X-Men could die.

More mortal men followed that weren't equipped with special powers, they were just extraordinary fighters with elite training and legendary prowess. Director Chad Stahelski put stuntwork and gun-fu first to help reinvigorate the modern action movie with the "John Wick" franchise. But by the time Winston (Ian McShane) shot John (Keanu Reeves) off of the roof of the Continental in "John Wick" Chapter 3 – Parabellum," things were starting to look a little ridiculous. Even the Baba Yaga couldn't possibly survive the beatings he's taken over the entire series, which ended up being proved correct if the ending of "John Wick 4" is to be believed.

2020's massively popular action extravaganza "Extraction" saw star Chris Hemsworth go from Thor, the God of Lightening, to mercenary-for-hire Tyler Rake — an elite soldier sent on impossible missions to extract high-value targets. Hollywood stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave stepped in to direct the first film and he also returns for "Extraction 2," the high-octane sequel hitting Netflix this weekend. Picking up where they left off, the stuntman-turned-director subsequently put Hemsworth through a gambit of intense action sequences.

By the end of the original, Hemsworth's character gets shot in the neck, sending him hurtling off a bridge to assumably drown in the waters below. It's an ending that's intentionally left ambiguous by Hargrave. But could Tyler Rake really have survived his injuries? It turns out, the data is actually in his favor.