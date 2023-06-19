Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Cast (Mostly) Agree On The Best Episode Of Season 2

On June 15, 2023, the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" debuted on Paramount+, and it's already impressive. "Strange New Worlds," unusually for "Star Trek," got off to a good start, presenting a light tone, interesting stories, and fun characters right off the bat. It somehow avoided the "getting your sea legs" seasons that Trek is typically prone to. Although "Strange New Worlds" is technically a spinoff from "Star Trek: Discovery," a notoriously weak program, so perhaps that series gave "Worlds" its leg up.

The upcoming season will be ten episodes long, and it is already known that at least one episode will feature a crossover with characters from "Star Trek: Lower Decks." The season will also feature time travel, a spontaneous species swap, several explored romances, a notable legal battle, and some crackerjack starship piloting. No work yes, however, as to whether or not the amazing villain Captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) will return. So far, the sophomore year's Treks are just as solid as the freshman year.

Naturally, the cast has their preferences as to what their favorite episode of the 10 might be. Like most of the Trek shows from the 1990s, each episode of "Strange New Worlds" focuses largely on a single character's plight, with the rest of the ensemble stepping back to support them. One might imagine each actor would have a preference for the episodes that allowed them to stretch and have the most screen time. According to a recent Collider interview with Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn — who play Captain Pike and Commande Una Chin-Riley respectively — the cast mostly agrees on which episode is the best one. All they were able to offer, however, was that it was episode #9.