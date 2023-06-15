10 Things About Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts That Make No Sense

The following post contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

A "Transformers" movie that doesn't make sense? The hell you say!

Look, it's true that the film franchise as a whole is, to quote the voice of Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy), highly illogical. Even those of us who love these movies will admit that their continuity constantly rewrites itself, their internal logic is shaky, and nobody producing these movies seems to care. For fans of the toys who see this as a bug, it's eternally irritating. For Michael Bay fans, it's a feature — the absurdity is one more reason to like them, rather than a strike against.

However, Bay's invent-the-story-as-it-goes-along logic is one thing, but since he left, the attempt to crank out prequels that still somehow fit the same continuity has left some Constructicon-sized holes. Bay never worried much if the stories of successive movies matched, but the teams behind "Bumblebee" and "Rise of the Beasts" really appear like they're trying. They could have just declared their movies reboots, and it wouldn't matter, but details like avoiding the use of Megatron because he should be frozen in ice at the time indicate they're attempting to fit in. Perhaps because they try so hard, it's easier to see the things that make no sense, either on their own terms or in the context of other movies.

What exactly are we talking about? Let's break it down. Be forewarned that there are major spoilers involved.