Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Pike And Spock Both Want A Next Generation Crossover

Who wouldn't want to team up with one of the grandest captains in all of Starfleet and fly off on adventures to parts of the galaxy unknown, exploring the stars together? Even though there's a few hundred years of canonical history separating the crew of "Strange New Worlds" and "The Next Generation," well, Anson Mount and Ethan Peck aren't letting facts get in the way of their ultimate crossover wish list. Their reasons for picking this era of "Trek" in particular, however, come from a deeply personal place.

In the same interview published in SFX Magazine, Mount described having known Stewart since he was 22 years old in grad school, having met each other through an unnamed mutual friend of theirs. He went on to say, "That friend has now passed and every time Patrick and I see each other we marvel at how it's just so sad that she's not here to see it, because she really would have loved to see us as part of the same franchise. And if we could actually be on the same show or movie or something, that would really be the icing on the cake."

Peck's motives are no less touching. According to the Spock actor:

"I'd have to say 'The Next Generation,' just because I've gotten now to work with [longtime 'Trek' director and Will Riker actor] Jonathan Frakes and I've gotten to know some of the cast. They're so fun and wonderful and I've become a fan of the show. Furthermore, I think Data is my all-time favorite character. It would be a dream come true to have a scene between Spock and Data. Played by Brent Spiner, of course."

That sound you just heard is a billion Trekkies spontaneously combusting over this dream scenario.