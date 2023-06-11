Companion: Everything We Know About The Sci-Fi Horror Flick From The Barbarian Team

The last couple years have seen a veritable explosion of young talent on the horror scene. From Kyle Edward Ball ("Skinamarink") to Mariama Diallo ("Master") to Robbie Banfitch ("The Outwaters"); styles, scopes, and predilections vary wildly among this new crop, but only time will tell whose talents stand the test of time to become the new Jordan Peele, Jennifer Kent, or Robert Eggers.

One strong contender is Zach Cregger, the actor ("Whitest Kids U'Know") turned director who nailed the rare one-two punch of quality and surprise profitability last year with "Barbarian." After raking in roughly $45 million on $4.5 million budget, Cregger became Hollywood's hottest new investment, and a bidding war of epic proportions was launched for the rights to his next feature, "Weapons." New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., eventually won with an eye-popping eight-figure deal that also included incentives to sweeten the deal that are unheard of in today's production landscape, including a guaranteed greenlight, a controlling interest in backend revenue, a guaranteed theatrical release, and a promise that Cregger will determine the final cut.

But all this isn't enough. Following in Peele's footsteps, Cregger is branching out into the role of producer in not one, but two additional projects in the pipeline, both also at New Line. "Occupant" is described as a "reverse haunted house story," and "Companion" isn't being described at all (these one-word titles really are all the rage, aren't they).

But what we do know of this last project makes it an instant contender for the list of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies. Here's everything we know so far about "Companion."