Bros Cut A Sex Scene With A $30K Butt Rig Because Of White Lotus

We regret to inform you that "Clerks II" lied. Not only is it totally acceptable to go ass to mouth, but it feels awesome, and it's an extremely popular sex practice. Whether you call it tossing a salad, rimming, performing analingus, or eating the booty like groceries, it's not uncommon or even taboo anymore to admit to sampling the forbidden door. Despite this increase in normalcy, Hollywood still fails to include instances of this sex act in its storytelling, but to be fair, Hollywood also fails to include any sort of foreplay... at all. In Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com "Bros," he and director Nick Stoller wanted to subvert the usual expectations, and successfully managed to reclaim the "funny gay sex scene." In our review of the film, writer Sarah Milner described the film as "a surprisingly sweet love story, but also a love letter for the greater LGBTQ+ community."

The film follows the formation of a relationship between Aaron (Luke MacFarlane) and Bobby (Eichner), who endure the typical trials and tribulations of figuring out how to make a relationship work when they don't seem to have very much in common. "Bros" is unafraid to showcase gay sex, and there's plenty of it throughout the film. But one scene didn't make the cut.

As was reported by Entertainment Weekly, the crew on "Bros" said that the original script called for a simulated scene of analingus, complete with a "butt rig" with a price tag of about $30,000. Unfortunately, the scene ended up getting cut, but not for the usual reasons of homophobia or MPAA rating needs. As it turns out, the Emmy-winning hit HBO series "The White Lotus" put the kibosh on the very expensive scene, simply by beating the film to the punch.