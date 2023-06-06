You're Gonna Need A Bigger Shelf For The Official Jaws LEGO Set That's In The Works

"This shark, swallow you whole. Little shakin', little tenderizin', an' down you go."

The bloodthirsty shark from Steven Spielberg's classic film "Jaws" will soon be chomping up LEGO bricks. After earning 10,000 supportive votes in the LEGO Ideas community last year, LEGO has officially approved a "Jaws" building brick playset that includes the sharp-toothed ocean predator, the boat the Orca, and the three men who venture out onto the water to stop it.

The official LEGO Ideas blog announced the "Jaws" LEGO set at the end of May, and it's one of only two sets from the master builder community to be approved for official production in this wave of proposals. Sadly, that means a cool LEGO set of the "Community" study room with minifigures of all your favorite characters didn't make the cut, but it's hard to get mad when you see just how cool this "Jaws" LEGO set looks.

The approved "Jaws" LEGO set isn't just a simple, tiny recreation of the boat and shark from the movie. There are some great details within the boat, including the interior table where Brody, Quint, and Hooper talk about their old injuries. Plus, the shark is perfectly scaled to the size of the boat, as you can see in a closer look below.