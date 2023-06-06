You're Gonna Need A Bigger Shelf For The Official Jaws LEGO Set That's In The Works
"This shark, swallow you whole. Little shakin', little tenderizin', an' down you go."
The bloodthirsty shark from Steven Spielberg's classic film "Jaws" will soon be chomping up LEGO bricks. After earning 10,000 supportive votes in the LEGO Ideas community last year, LEGO has officially approved a "Jaws" building brick playset that includes the sharp-toothed ocean predator, the boat the Orca, and the three men who venture out onto the water to stop it.
The official LEGO Ideas blog announced the "Jaws" LEGO set at the end of May, and it's one of only two sets from the master builder community to be approved for official production in this wave of proposals. Sadly, that means a cool LEGO set of the "Community" study room with minifigures of all your favorite characters didn't make the cut, but it's hard to get mad when you see just how cool this "Jaws" LEGO set looks.
The approved "Jaws" LEGO set isn't just a simple, tiny recreation of the boat and shark from the movie. There are some great details within the boat, including the interior table where Brody, Quint, and Hooper talk about their old injuries. Plus, the shark is perfectly scaled to the size of the boat, as you can see in a closer look below.
I think he's come back for his noon feeding
When it comes to the Orca, LEGO creator Jonny Campbell (aka Diving Faces in the LEGO Ideas community) talked about his process for bringing the fishing boat and the deadly shark to life:
"I re-watched Jaws several times, pausing at various stages, to get as many angles of the boat and as much detail as possible. I also looked at loads of pictures of Jaws the animatronic shark to try and capture him as closely as possible too (even including his hinged jaw)."
Of course, it wouldn't be a proper "Jaws" LEGO set without Brody, Hooper, and Quint to hunt down the shark. Pictures of the LEGO model show Hooper with a camera and a weapon, while Brody is also wielding a gun. Of course, Quint comes with his hat, and we hope there's an ice-cold beer for him to drink in the final set. And there are plenty of yellow barrels to help them keep track of ole Bruce.
Speaking of which, it should be noted that there may be some changes to the final set when it comes to shelves. Typically, when LEGO produces one of the LEGO Ideas creations, there aren't a lot of differences between the proposal and the final set. Usually they're little details like alternate pieces or engineering decisions. But in the case of "The Office" LEGO set, there was a smaller amount of minifigures included, with some characters from later seasons excluded.
I'm talkin' 'bout sharkin'!
When it comes to "Jaws," if there's part of the LEGO set proposal that might not make the final cut, it's a bonus diorama that would allow builders to put the shark in an ocean display. The full set is apparently 1,860 pieces, and the diorama itself is 800 pieces, so that might be a little too much for a set like this. But perhaps there's a chance that the full set could be turned into a larger diorama display, similar to the recent "Raiders of the Lost Ark" LEGO set that recreated the opening sequence from the Indiana Jones movie. We'll have to wait and see how this one turns out, but we can't wait to put it together. Stay tuned to find out when this will be released.