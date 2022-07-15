The Office LEGO Set Is Coming In October With (Almost) All The People Person's Paper People

"The Office" LEGO set is quite an impressive recreation of the show's cubicle-filled set. Even cooler is that you can pull out Michael's office for a little mini display that you could even situate on your own desk. On top of the Dunder Mifflin office itself, the LEGO set comes filled with tons of little details and Easter eggs for the fans to enjoy from many of the best episodes. What would the LEGO set be without Jim's teapot, letter, and engagement ring for Pam, Michael's screenplay for "Threat Level Midnight," Dwight's hidden weapons, Kevin's spilled pot of chili, and a stapler in gelatin to make Dwight lose his mind? Stanley has a pretzel, Meredith has a bat, and yes, Michael has both a Dundie trophy and a "World's Best Boss" mug.

Just take a look at some of the close-up details of "The Office" LEGO set:

LEGO

Here's Jim and Pam either waving at each other or acknowledging the success of another prank on Dwight with one of their cute little salutes.

LEGO

Then we have Kevin completely ruining his famous chili. Everyone may have gotten to know each other in the pot, but now it's all over the carpet. Yuck.

Here's a shot from Michael's office, where Pam can be seen handing off a Post-It with a little hot dog cartoon on it. That's one of those important notes that Pam pretends to give Michael so it looks like he's a very important businessman. Note the Golden Ticket sitting on his file cabinet, too!

LEGO

Finally, in the conference room, Jim is delivering the bad news to Michael that his hopes of making millions selling calling cards is just a pyramid scheme. Michael is clearly disappointed with this development and he has some calls to make.