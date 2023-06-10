James Gunn Mulled Over Making A Rocket And Groot Centered Guardians Of The Galaxy

Did you know that James Gunn almost made a "Rocket and Groot" spin-off movie? Well, it was something on his mind while he was developing his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy because he knew that it was important to focus on Rocket at some point and tell his incredibly sad backstory, but the first few films demanded a different focus.

In an interview with i09's Germain Lussier, Gunn said another Guardian needed to have his story told before Rocket could get his time to shine.

"I always thought it was a third movie thing because I thought we had to tell Peter Quill's story first and then get into Rocket's story. I think the only question was, was it going to be a Rocket and Groot movie or was it going to be 'Guardians 2' because initially I was going to do it as Rocket and Groot."

The idea of a Rocket & Groot solo movie is interesting, but I think Gunn ended up choosing the right path by nixing that idea in favor of making it the third film of the trilogy. At the end of the day, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films are about family (biological and found), and with that being such a central part of Rocket's backstory it's only right that the whole team is there for his journey.