The Fast And Furious Stars Who Got Their Drivers License Right In The Nick Of Time

If you're going to star in a "Fast & Furious" movie, it's probably best to come prepared with a driver's license. After all, this is the franchise that's been called "'Point Break' with Toyotas." It's all about cars, crazy stunts, #fambly, and living one's life a quarter-mile at a time. There's even a scene in one film where the future Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, asks for Vin Diesel's license. His character, Dom Toretto, may respond, "What driver's license?" as if he don't need no stinkin' license, but if you'll pardon the pun, Dom is a fictional driver who does have a license to say such things.

At ten movies and counting, the "Fast & Furious" franchise still shows no signs of slowing down in 2023. (We'll shift gears out of puns now). Famous faces may come and go — welcome back, Dwayne Johnson — but two cast members who have been with the long-running franchise since the beginning are Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez. They co-starred with Diesel in the first movie, "The Fast and the Furious," back in 2001, but amazingly, neither Brewster nor Rodriguez had a license to drive before they joined the "Fast" family.

This is something the DVD special features revealed once upon a time (via Insider), and it's something both actresses have discussed in the media. In 2013, ahead of "Fast & Furious 6," Brewster — who memorably takes the wheel from Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious" — told VH1 Celebrity: