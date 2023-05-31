Live-Action Moana Remake Will Be Helmed By Hamilton Director Thomas Kail

In case the box office returns for director Rob Marshall's "The Little Mermaid" this weekend didn't tip you off, Disney is nowhere near done remaking its animated features as live-action/CGI films. Personally, I'm just hoping we get a live-action "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" or a "The Black Cauldron" remake that does proper justice to Lloyd Alexander's "The Chronicles of Prydain." To be clear, I'm in no way advocating for Disney to keep churning out these live-action remakes. But seeing as they're clearly not going to stop doing that anytime soon, we might as well try and get something interesting and unexpected out of this nonsense, right?

Anyway, The Hollywood Reporter has gotten wind that Thomas Kail has been hired to direct "Moana," a live-action take on the studio's hit 2016 animated musical film that was only just announced back in April. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role from the original film as the heavily-tattooed, musically-inclined demigod Maui in live-action for the remake, in addition to producing through his Seven Bucks Productions banner with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Original Moana voice actor Auli'i Cravalho will also produce but has confirmed she won't be returning as the titular character.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," Cravalho explained in a video on her Instagram. "In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role." She added: