Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Are Scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

When it comes to earworms that instantly conjure memories of sitting cross-legged in front of the TV on a Saturday morning, it's hard to beat the theme song for the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" cartoon series. The invigorating hype track about the "heroes in a half-shell" was composed by Dennis C. Brown and Chuck Lorre (yes, that Chuck Lorre). James Mandell, who provided the vocals, told Dish Nation that he was a session singer in the 1980s and one day he "got a call to come in and sing a tune with a 'wacky' lyric."

Now, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor (also known for his wacky lyrics) and his longtime collaborator, Atticus Ross, are bringing their musical talents to the underworld of the turtles. The news was let slip by professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, who recently visited Reznor to shoot a music video cameo appearance for a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Wish." Hawk talked briefly about this on his podcast, "Hawk vs. Wolf" (h/t Gizmodo), where he also revealed:

"Him and Atticus were working on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' [...] When I went there, they were working on the soundtrack to that movie that [co-writer, producer, and Bebop voice actor] Seth [Rogen] told us about."

With the seal broken, "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" co-director Jeff Rowe confirmed the news on Twitter. "Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING," Rowe enthused. "Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn't know existed. I don't have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much."