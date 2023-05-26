The Boogeyman Director Rob Savage Wants To Continue Making Horror Movies [Exclusive]

British filmmaker Rob Savage, who previously directed an entire movie over Zoom with "Host" before overseeing the unfortunately grating horror effort "Dashcam" in 2021, is back. And this time he's helmed yet another Stephen King adaptation with "The Boogeyman."

Set free from the confines of the global pandemic and the lockdown-themed movies it inspired, Savage has proven he's perfectly capable of making a more traditional horror movie. "The Boogeyman" uses King's 1973 short story of the same name as the inciting incident for its narrative, which centers on widowed therapist Will (Chris Messina) and his two daughters Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair). As if losing their mother and seeing their father struggle to hold things together wasn't bad enough, Sadie and Sawyer then have to contend with a malicious entity that's unleashed on their home by one of Will's patients.

After seeing success with sleeper hit "Barbarian" in 2022, Disney is once again trying their luck with this latest horror offering, which started life under 20th Century Fox prior to Disney's acquisition of the studio. Then, "The Boogeyman" was rescued from a direct-to-streaming fate by Stephen King himself (and a positive test screening). And now, the movie is set to debut in theaters, with Disney no doubt hoping for more "Barbarian"-esque success. Which would work out great for Savage, who evidently wants to make horror movies for as long as he's allowed.