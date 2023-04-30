The Boogeyman Uses Stephen King's Original Short Story As The Inciting Incident

One day in the distant future, horror fans are going to have a rude awakening. Eventually, every single idea that Stephen King has ever committed to the page is going to be adapted into a film or television series; it's inevitable. But until that sad day comes, let's all continue to focus on what spooky King property is coming down the pipeline next.

The sparse but undeniably creepy short story "The Boogeyman" from the "Night Shift" collection is being adapted by director Rob Savage from a script by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, scribes for "A Quiet Place". Originally, the movie was set to premiere on Hulu this year until a well-received test screening and a winning endorsement from King himself convinced Disney's 20th Century Studios to release the film theatrically.

The risk of releasing new genre films in movie theaters instead of going directly to streaming has been paying off big time for Warner Bros. Discovery after the overperformance of Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise" and, judging by the trailer, there's no reason to think that "The Boogeyman" won't benefit from that same strategy. (It would have been fascinating to see how David Bruckner's "Hellraiser" and Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" would have performed at the box office instead of premiering on Hulu, but that's a question for another day.)

Savage exploded onto the scene with the pandemic smash "Host" that's largely regarded as one of the best horror movies of the decade. His follow-up found footage film "Dashcam" hit a little bit of a landmine due to its controversial star, Annie Hardy, so adapting a lesser-known Stephen King short story is a smart move into more mainstream fare.