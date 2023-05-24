Massive Movie Prop Auction Includes Life-Sized Batpod, Princess Leia's Dress, And More

One of the most fascinating things about these prop auctions is they'll go from something small, like Kevin Costner's baseball glove from "Field of Dreams" or Tim Robbins' rock hammer from "The Shawshank Redemption" to the actual, full-sized Batpod that Christian Bale (and his stunt performer) drove in "The Dark Knight."

This upcoming massive auction will have an estimated 1,400 pieces of movie history up for bidding. There'll be some things that will sell in what could be considered an affordable range (a couple thousand or less) for someone with some savings burning a hole in their pocket, but the big ticket items are expected to fetch hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars.

The Batpod is estimated to sell for $2 million or more, as is Princess Leia's ceremonial dress from the final scene in the original 1977 "Star Wars." Also up for sale is Star-Lord's helmet from the first "Guardians of the Galaxy", which comes complete with light-up LEDs and is estimated to go for somewhere between $100,000 and $200,000.

That super evil "Poltergeist" clown? Well, you'll need to drop $200,000-$400,000 if you want to put that in your kid's bedroom and never win the award for Parent of the Year.