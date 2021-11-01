Aaaaaaay! Henry Winkler Is Auctioning His Original Fonzie Jacket

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winkler notes that part of the motivation to auction off the items was finding boxes of memorabilia while spring cleaning during the pandemic. "I found 27 boxes and those boxes were filled with memorabilia from "Happy Days" to "The Waterboy" to "Scream," he said. "Those boxes contained everything from T-shirt and hat collections to the book that I held on the sidelines in "The Waterboy" for making plays." Part of Winkler's collection also contains an original Ghostface mask from 1996's "Scream" with an estimated worth of $20,000 to $30,000. He's also selling a pair of the mechanic overalls he wore on "Happy Days," a jacket worn in "Night Shift," and a pair of cowboy boots worn both in the film "The Lords of Flatbush" and again as Fonzie.

As far as the jackets are concerned, Winkler told THR that he only knows of five other jackets in existence: one in the Smithsonian, one that was stolen from the costume department at Paramount, one that had the lining removed when Fonzie "jumped the shark" water-skiing on "Happy Days," and two that belonged to show creator Garry Marshall before his death. Winkler himself is in possession of two Fonzie jackets, keeping one and auctioning off the other.