Spider-Man 2 Video Game Trailer Teases Peter Parker's Symbiote Suit, Kraven The Hunter, And More

Marvel's "Spider-Man" was not merely a great superhero video game, it was one of the best games of any kind in recent memory. Sony kept fans waiting a long time for a sequel, which was formally announced in late 2021 and promised to feature Venom, voiced by none other than Candyman himself, Tony Todd. Now, many months later, the curtain has been pulled back and we were treated to a whopping 12 minutes worth of gameplay during today's PlayStation Showcase. In short, it looks like it's going to be well worth the wait.

I only had the chance to play the first "Spider-Man" game late last year once I got my Steam Deck, since the game was finally made available for PC. But this massive gameplay trailer looks like it's going to deliver more of the same, albeit with quite a few next-gen upgrades for the PlayStation 5 era, including impressive graphics, even better cinematic cutscenes, and improved mechanics. At the same time, it very much looks like a continuation of everything that worked the first time around. If it ain't broke...

Aside from revealing some key villains (we'll get to that), we also get a lot more of the dynamic between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, looking like a true team-up game, with the player switching between the two to help make the gameplay and story work seamlessly together. It's all very impressive.