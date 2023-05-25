Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Early Buzz: Does The Sequel Match The Excitement Of The First Film?

We're a little over a week out from the release of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" — the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Oscar-winning movie — and the first reactions to the film have arrived on social media. And according to critics who were lucky enough to catch an early screening, "Across the Spider-Verse" is "terrific," an "incredible accomplishment," and the "ultimate Spider-Man experience." As you might've expected, everyone is going ga-ga over the work put into the animation, noting how it's "impossible to see it all [and] experience it all in one sitting."

Collider's Steven Weintraub echoed that with his reaction: "Absolutely loved ['Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'] Wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display. Cannot recommend this film enough and already looking forward to seeing it again." Characters being highlighted include "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya's Hobart "Hobie" Brown/Spider-Punk who uses a guitar as a weapon, and the new villain The Spot, played by Wes Anderson favorite Jason Schwartzman.

This time around, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) is reunited with cross-universe love interest Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) on a mission to defeat The Spot (Schwartzman). Along the way, he meets the Spider Society, a whole group of Spider-People whose job is to protect the existence of the multiverse. We'll be treated to five new universes, writer-producer Christopher Miller teased back in March — they are "expansive" and "expressive," The Wrap's Drew Taylor said, noting Gwen's world was his favorite.