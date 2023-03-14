Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is The Trilogy's Empire Strikes Back, According To Christopher Miller

In a world that's been oversaturated with comic book movies, one animated film breathed new life into the entire genre by presenting Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) origin story in a way audiences had never seen before. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" became universally beloved both for its gorgeous, eye-popping mixture of 3D and 2D animation as well as its earnest depiction of a teenager forging his own identity amongst a whole infinite reality of superheroes.

We're already seeing evidence of the film's cultural impact since the "Spider-Verse" first released in 2018 — from the stylish "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," to the "The Bad Guys," this new era of mainstream animation feels so much more inspired, fresh, and alive than ever before. Thankfully, for those longing for even more colorful tales with the Spider-People, the new sequel in an announced trilogy, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," is finally arriving in theaters this June.

While we've seen a trailer and a few posters, there's still a great sense of mystery and intrigue about the plot of the film. So what can we expect as Miles and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) go deeper into the depths of the infinite "Spider-Verse?" This week, Empire released a special issue focused on "Across the Spider-Verse," and according to writer/producer Christopher Miller, the movie is considered among those who have seen the film as the "Spider-Verse" franchise's very own version of "The Empire Strikes Back."