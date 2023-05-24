The Fast X Cast Was Stunned By The Sequel's Major Cameo Appearances

This post contains major spoilers for "Fast X."

The Fast Saga has always played loose with continuity. Perhaps more than any other modern franchise, "Fast & Furious" knows that continuity is not nearly as important as the rule of cool. Characters can come back from the dead at any time, events from the past are recontextualized on the regular to reveal new information only relevant now. Nothing is off limits, everything can change, and mistakes or irregularities don't matter as long as the now is cool and exciting.

In typical fashion for the franchise, "Fast X" brings back people we thought were dead — physically or metaphorically. Near the end of the movie, we see none other than Gal Gadot's Gisele, back from the dead, and apparently working for Cipher on her submarine. Then there's the actual credits scene, which arguably pulls off the biggest magic trick the franchise has done in years — bringing back Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the cast of "Fast X" opened up about the decision to bring back both stars to the franchise. Vin Diesel revealed, "The conversations have been going on for a while. [...] The conversations are what makes the best movie? What feels right for a franchise? How do you make as many people happy in this world? And both of them clearly make people happy. Underscore that with this running theme of unity that prevails in the 'Fast & Furious' saga, and it's a match made in heaven."

Michelle Rodrigues joked that she was "laughing [her] butt off" when she heard of Johnson and Gadot's return to the franchise. "I was like, 'Ha, ha, you try getting away with something like that in your franchise!' It's crazy what we get away with."