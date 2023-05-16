Charlie Day's Fool's Paradise Is The Result Of Years Of Work And A-List Collaboration

It's been a long time coming, but Charlie Day's directorial debut is finally upon us. "Fool's Paradise" tells the tale of a man who, though recently released from a mental health facility and unable to speak, becomes a Hollywood star. In addition to writing and directing, Day plays the silent man in question, tapping into heroes of the silent era such as Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, to take a satirical look at the inner workings of Hollywood.

A "Fool's Paradise" trailer dropped back in April and showcased the impressive roster of stars that Day managed to amass for his movie. Ken Jeong co-stars as an ambitious yet struggling publicist looking to capitalize on Day's character's likeness to a famous method actor named Latte Pronto — also played by Day. But there's more. On his journey through the film industry's unseemly underbelly, Day encounters numerous characters played by such stars as Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Bateman, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, and even Common. Then, of course, there's the late Ray Liotta, who plays the Fool's producer and who, unfortunately, passed away before Day was able to release the movie.

While Day has been an established name in the industry for some time now, mostly owing to the success of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and the film career he was able to launch as a result, that doesn't mean making "Fool's Paradise" was easy. In fact, it sounds like it was a downright slog to get this thing into theaters.