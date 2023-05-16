A Four-Part Tim Burton Documentary Is On The Way

On rare occasions, the twists and turns surrounding a filmmaker's ascent to the top of Hollywood make for a story fit for Hollywood itself. It should be somewhat less surprising that this is finally happening with one of the most prolific directors of them all: Tim Burton. As the prestige and glamor of the annual Cannes Film Festival begins in earnest, the news has come down (via Deadline) that Burton's career will be the subject of a four-part documentary series that's being set up for sales out of the Cannes Market.

The currently-untitled project is directed by documentary filmmaker Tara Wood, who previously worked on "21 Years: Richard Linklater" in 2014 and 2019's Quentin Tarantino project "QT8: The First Eight." The documentary will feature interviews with many of the filmmaker's most high-profile collaborators over the decades, including Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Helena Bonham Carter, Winona Ryder, "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, Christopher Walken, Christoph Waltz, Mia Wasikowska, and actor (and alleged domestic abuser) Johnny Depp. With dozens of classics such as "Beetlejuice," the 1989 "Batman," "Edward Scissorhands," and many more under his belt, the 64-year-old Burton is still going strong — in fact, we only recently heard more details surrounding "Beetlejuice 2," which Burton is returning to direct.

Fittingly enough for such an imaginative and famously distinctive filmmaker, the documentary series is described as "an otherworldly, dream journey into the mind" of one of the most recognizable filmmaking talents to ever go mainstream. Read on for more details!