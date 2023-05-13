James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Eyes David Corenswet For The Cape And Tights

Update: "Superman: Legacy" director James Gunn has responded to questions about this casting report on Twitter, saying: "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't auditioning for a role. That's the actor's business only." While he therefore wouldn't confirm or deny that any of the following actors are in contention, he did reveal that "only one person has been CAST in 'Superman: Legacy,' and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Original article follows.

Casting is apparently underway for James Gunn's upcoming "Superman: Legacy," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which shared a short list of actors whose names are at varying degrees of being in the mix for major roles.

"Superman: Legacy" is set to be the first production under the new leadership of DC Studios, kicking things off for Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran, who took over the studio in October 2022. Gunn will write and direct the film, which is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and whoever's cast in the major roles could be in for an extended commitment for other DC films, so the news is very exciting.

The short list includes some casting choices for Clark Kent/Superman, his love interest Lois Lane, and the villainous Lex Luthor, with "Pearl" star David Corenswet allegedly leading the list of those in the running for Supes himself. (You can check out my suggestions for who could play the guy in blue tights here.) While no roles have been officially cast yet, and one of THR's sources "dismissed some of the names as 'a chatroom list,'" the start of casting is a step toward "Superman: Legacy" hitting the big screen, and we might know soon what the comic book hero will look like.