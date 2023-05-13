James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Eyes David Corenswet For The Cape And Tights
Update: "Superman: Legacy" director James Gunn has responded to questions about this casting report on Twitter, saying: "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't auditioning for a role. That's the actor's business only." While he therefore wouldn't confirm or deny that any of the following actors are in contention, he did reveal that "only one person has been CAST in 'Superman: Legacy,' and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."
Original article follows.
Casting is apparently underway for James Gunn's upcoming "Superman: Legacy," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which shared a short list of actors whose names are at varying degrees of being in the mix for major roles.
"Superman: Legacy" is set to be the first production under the new leadership of DC Studios, kicking things off for Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran, who took over the studio in October 2022. Gunn will write and direct the film, which is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and whoever's cast in the major roles could be in for an extended commitment for other DC films, so the news is very exciting.
The short list includes some casting choices for Clark Kent/Superman, his love interest Lois Lane, and the villainous Lex Luthor, with "Pearl" star David Corenswet allegedly leading the list of those in the running for Supes himself. (You can check out my suggestions for who could play the guy in blue tights here.) While no roles have been officially cast yet, and one of THR's sources "dismissed some of the names as 'a chatroom list,'" the start of casting is a step toward "Superman: Legacy" hitting the big screen, and we might know soon what the comic book hero will look like.
Holding out for a hero
THR reports multiple sources saying that Corenswet, who recently starred with Mia Goth in Ti West's "Pearl," is advancing to screen testing that will take place later this spring. There are reports of two other mystery contenders, which could either be a matter of keeping a fun surprise or casting a total unknown.
"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi has been mentioned in discussions around casting online, but reportedly never put his name in the hat. Other names that were in the "early mix" include British actors Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson — but again, only in rumors. The shortlist of actors considered to play reporter Lois Lane purportedly includes "Sex Education" star Emma Mackey, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan (who is said to have given an "outstanding" auditon), "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor, and "Scream VI" star Samara Weaving. (Weaving as Lane is some casting I can get behind!)
According to THR, Nicholas Hoult ("Renfield," "The Great") has been pencilled in for the role of Lex Luthor. People have been discussing Hoult as a potential performer in "Superman: Legacy" for a while now, with some guessing that he might be playing Superman. (Deadline senior editor Justin Kroll seems to think Hoult is still up for Supes, but it's entirely possible he's auditioned for both!) I can't imagine Hoult as the cornfed Kryptonian, but he would make a delightful Lex Luthor, so here's hoping.
All of this is still up in the air, of course, with further screen tests and auditions ahead before anyone makes a decision. We'll have to wait, but it looks like Gunn is gunning for some serious talent for the first DC Studios film, and that rules.