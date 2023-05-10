Run Rabbit Run Trailer: Succession's Sarah Snook Leads Netflix Psychological Horror Film, Out June 28
Following a premiere at Sundance 2023, where Netflix picked up the psychological horror film for an undisclosed sum, the streaming service has set a June 28 release date and unveiled the first trailer for "Run Rabbit Run." With Sarah Snook ("Succession") in the lead, Australian director Daina Reid's second feature film is about a single mother and fertility doctor named Sarah (Snook) who is shaken by her 7-year-old daughter Mia's (Lily LaTorre) strange behavior and "inexplicable memories of a past identity."
The connection, as the "Run Rabbit Run" trailer reveals, is Sarah's late sister Alice who had an interest in wild rabbits and went missing when she was just seven years old. Mia turns out to have both things in common with Alice when she takes a liking to a rabbit that appears on their doorstep. You know where this is going, right? Mia believes she's Alice and seemingly begins turning on her mother, leading to some chilling dialogue and frightening scenes.
In addition to Snook and LaTorre (in her feature film debut), "Run Rabbit Run" also stars Damon Herriman ("Thai Cave Rescue," "The Serpent") and Greta Scacchi ("Darby & Joan," "Shepherd"). Reid — best known for directing episodes of "Shining Girls" and "The Handmaid's Tale" seasons 2 and 3 — filmed "Run Rabbit Run" on-location across Melbourne, regional Victoria, and in South Australia's Riverland region, per Netflix. Hannah Kent ("The Good People," "Devotion") is responsible for the script.
We first heard of "Run Rabbit Run" in June 2020, when Elisabeth Moss — with whom Reid has worked on "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Shining Girls" — was attached to star. But a year and a half later, Deadline revealed that Sarah Snook had replaced Moss in the lead due to scheduling issues.
Watch the trailer for Netflix's Run Rabbit Run
In her review for /Film, Erin Brady said that Sarah Snook and Lily LaTorre deliver "great performances," with the former solid as "a mother on the brink. She conveys hysteria without being campy and feels like she's genuinely encompassed in fear." LaTorre, Brady argued, delivers "one of the most realistic depictions of early childhood in recent horror memory." But the film ultimately is "disappointing" and the problem is that it "just doesn't seem to know what it is." Most other film critics agree with Brady. At the time of writing, "Run Rabbit Run" stands at a "rotten" 38% score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
"Run Rabbit Run" is a production of Carver Films, with XYZ Films financing the film with Screen Australia. Carver's Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish ("Relic," "Partisan," "Snowtown") are the producers. Sarah Snook and Daina Reid are among the executive producers, alongside Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Jake Carter, and Katie Anderson.
XYZ Films brought "Run Rabbit Run" to Sundance 2023, where Netflix acquired global rights except for those territories that had already been sold. "Run Rabbit Run" won't be available on Netflix in Belgium, Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Latin America, Luxembourg, the Middle East, the Netherlands, the Nordics, the Philippines, Portugal, and Taiwan.
The 100-minute "Run Rabbit Run" arrives on June 28, 2023, on Netflix.