Netflix Lands Sundance Horror Film Run Rabbit Run

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival officially began on this week, and as attendees are still funneling into Park City, the ink is already drying on the first major deal of the festival. According to The Wrap, Netflix has nabbed the rights to "Run Rabbit Run," a psychological thriller led by "Succession" star Sarah Snook. Netflix, which earned the global rights minus some select territories for an undisclosed price, already reportedly has plans to release the film in 2023.

"Run Rabbit Run" comes via director Daina Reid, whose work behind the camera includes directing episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale," "Shining Girls," and more. The film is written by novelist Hannah Kent, author of "Burial Rites" and "Devotion," in her feature screenwriting debut. "Run Rabbit Run" sounds like a chilling genre movie about motherhood and unsettled history, with a plot description that calls to mind films like "The Babadook" and last year's Sundance favorite "Resurrection."

According to the official Sundance synopsis, Snook plays a fertility doctor named Sarah whose seven-year-old daughter Mia begins exhibiting strange behaviors, beginning with her excited response to a rabbit that appears on the family's doorstep — an unsolicited birthday gift that leaves Sarah feeling unnerved. Mia's behavior soon escalates, and Sarah must deal with a "ghost from her past" when her daughter begins throwing tantrums and asking to see an estranged grandparent.