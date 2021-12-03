Succession Star Sarah Snook Replaces Elisabeth Moss In Fertility Thriller Run Rabbit Run

Australian horror film "Run Rabbit Run" has gained Emmy-nominated Australian star Sarah Snook ("Succession") for its lead role, replacing Elisabeth Moss ("Invisible Man") who departed the project due to scheduling reasons. Snook stars in the uterine-centric film by filmmaker Daina Reid ("The Handmaid's Tale"), which is penned by author Hannah Kent ("Burial Rites") from an original idea developed with Carver Films. Pre-production begins this month in Victoria and South Australia.

Snook has entrenched herself into the pop culture consciousness as "Succession's" Shiv Roy, the clever, sharp-tongued, independent daughter of Logan Roy, founder and CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. Genre fans may recognize her from the "Men Against Fire" episode of "Black Mirror" (the one with the feral mutant people).

The synopsis for "Run Rabbit Run," as Deadline reports, is "a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behavior." No word yet on the additional cast. The film is produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films (which served up Natalie Erika James' Alzheimer's horror "Relic") and executive producers Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey. The genre-focused XYZ Films executive produces alongside 30West.