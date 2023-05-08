HBO Suspends The Wire Creator David Simon's Deal After 25 Years

Loyalty and quality of work mean nothing to corporations when weighed against maintaining their profit and power, and HBO proved this true once again by suspending their deal with "The Wire" creator David Simon. The news broke via Simon himself, who shared it on Twitter and noted (with video evidence) that when he received the news, he was doing the "write thing" — walking a picket line with his fellow Writers Guild of America (WGA) members.

In case you doubted whether these two events were connected, Simon clarified in a subsequent tweet that the suspension was a "Strike response and not unexpected." Simon is outspoken about his beliefs and (liberal) politics, so his supporting the strike with such fervor is no surprise.

Simon is best known for "The Wire" (which ran from 2002 to 2008) but he's remained one of the most prolific creators of TV at HBO since. His subsequent work includes "Treme" (set in New Orleans during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina); "Show Me A Hero" (where Oscar Isaac played Nick Wasicsko, the late Mayor of Yonkers, New York); "The Deuce" (covering the adult film industry in 1970s New York City); and "The Plot Against America" (an adaptation of Philip Roth's alternate history novel, where the 1940s USA turns Fascist under President Charles Lindbergh).

HBO burning a bridge this profitable is a sign of how hard studios (and their conglomerate owners) are hunkering down against the WGA's cries for fair compensation.