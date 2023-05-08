The Writers Strike Presents An 'Existential Problem' For The Film Industry, Judd Apatow Says

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, talks between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fell apart over issues pertaining to, among other things, the paltry residuals writers get for streaming revenue. The WGA said in a statement that pay had become so low that the AMPTP had essentially created "a gig economy inside a union work force." The WGA was also concerted with the disturbing, and very real possibility that authors could ostensibly be replaced by studio-owned AI programs.

The writers' strike took effect at 12:01 a.m. and, as of this writing, is still in effect. Production on several high-end TV shows has already ceased as a result.

Negotiations for better wages and higher job security are, it seems, not terribly complicated. According to filmmaker Judd Apatow, who recently spoke with Variety, the strike isn't about bureaucratic details or untangling complex legalese, but a mere game of chicken being played by the studios. Apatow has intuited that, for the producers, the strike is little more than a protracted bargaining chip. Apatow seems to think that the producers can — and will — end the strike at any time, and have been looking at the entire enterprise as a matter of crunching numbers, saving cash, and paying out when they feel they can afford it. Apatow also thinks it's going to go on a long time.

For context, the writers' strike of 1988, the longest in the organization's history, lasted 153 days. The 2008 strike lasted 100 days.