The Guns Of Christmas Past Will Be John Wick Meets A Christmas Carol (No, We're Not Kidding)

Sometimes, this job can give you the honor and privilege of drawing attention to all kinds of underseen gems from the wide breadth of cinema that the world has to offer. Other times, you end up writing about a newly-announced schlock-fest of a movie described as, essentially, "John Wick" meets "A Christmas Carol." In either case, it's an undeniable win-win for me, your local /Film writer who absolutely lives for chaos.

From the production company that previously brought you genre hits like "The Raid," "Mandy," and "Anna and the Apocalypse" comes "The Guns of Christmas Past," the latest film directed by French filmmaker Xavier Gens ("Hitman," "Gangs of London") and written by Andrew Hilton. As you hopefully put together by now, the incredibly serious prestige picture and likely Oscar-bait film follows the recent trend of mashing up classic stories and IPs that are now up for grabs for reinterpretation as part of the public domain, like the recent slasher disaster "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" or the upcoming "Bambi: The Reckoning." Now, it seems as if Hollywood has set its sights on the enduring Charles Dickens story about a grumpy old miser who has to learn a harsh lesson about kindness and generosity ... this time, naturally, with a Glock.

If you're tempted to dismiss this as just another dumb example of industry silliness, well, it's not too silly for a certain Liev Schreiber. That's right, Ray Donovan himself is attached as the lead named Ebb, described as "... a former hitman for the mob, brought out from hiding when his former best friend and partner (Jacob Marley) is killed. Ebb penetrates the compound of his enemy to exact revenge. The 'Ghosts' of Past, Present, and Future all arrive to thwart our hero's plans."

What a time to be alive, folks.