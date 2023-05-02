The Dancing With The Stars Disney+ Experiment Is Over, Series Moving Back To ABC

It was just over a year ago that ABC delivered the shocking announcement that their smash-hit reality competition series, "Dancing with the Stars," was moving to Disney+ after 16 years and 30 seasons. The announcement made "DWTS" the first live series to debut on the streaming platform, and came with a two-season pickup as well. At the time, I theorized that this was an attempt by the series to court younger viewers, a demographic the show has continually failed to capture as the series' fandom is dominated by their boomer parents. This was further emphasized by season 31 featuring multiple contestants popular with Gen Z, including eventual Mirrorball winner, Charli D'Amelio, the most followed woman on TikTok.

Sadly, the Disney+ experiment seems to be over, as Vulture announced season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" will return to its rightful home on ABC. While Disney hasn't provided any of the viewership numbers for the season (something that the WGA is looking to change as part of their strike demands), it seems unlikely that the House of Mouse would make the pivot back to ABC without poor performance numbers to justify it.

"DWTS" has been struggling for a hot minute to maintain relevance, and it's hard not to see the move to Disney+ as somewhat of a Hail Mary for the show.