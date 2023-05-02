A Single Image Told Kevin Feige That Guardians Of The Galaxy Would Be A Success

When "Guardians of the Galaxy" first hit theaters in 2014, it was a surprising and massive success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of showing audiences familiar faces in a post "The Avengers" super-powered New York City, "Guardians" offered a delightfully weird, grungy, and colorful space opera that tapped into something new. Once deemed "the riskiest Marvel film since 'Iron Man,'" it turned Chris Pratt from supporting funnyman to Hollywood leading man, gave Zoe Saldaña yet another prolific sci-fi role, and its '70s needle drops led to one of the best-selling movie soundtracks in history.

Most notably, however, the "Guardians" franchise transformed James Gunn's career from indie director to one of the most important figures in the comic book movie industry to date. After a conservative smear-campaign in 2018, Gunn was famously fired from directing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in a reactive move from Disney corporate. With the support of cast, crew, and MCU producer Kevin Feige himself, Gunn was reinstated. There are a multitude of reasons why Gunn survived a potential career-ending controversy, but it helps that his artistic persona and his voice on the "Guardians" films conveyed such a sense of growth and sincerity.

Like Gunn himself, his heroes are flawed misfits who are just trying to do the right thing, and in a genre full of idealistic role models, that clearly resonated with the masses. This week, "Vol. 3" will be the final curtain call on Gunn's iteration of the Guardians and will potentially be the filmmaker's final entry in the MCU. But first, let's go back to 2014. In a recent feature for The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige reflected on the one singular image that made him confident that the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" would be a success.