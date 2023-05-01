Human Resources Season 2 Trailer: Florence Pugh And Miley Cyrus Join The Big Mouth Spin-Off

The one-minute teaser gives us some of the "Human Resources" regulars talking about the upcoming episodes, including Hormone Monster Maury (Nick Kroll) mentioning to his colleagues that Florence Pugh (aka the next Meryl Streep, according to Maury) will be appearing as a human. And if that wasn't enough, Logic Rock (Randall Park) also shares that Miley Cyrus will also make a vocal appearance on the show.

The two join an already-impressive cast on the series, which, in addition to Kroll and Park, includes Maya Rudolph as Connie LaCienega, David Thewlis as Lionel St. Swithens, Aidy Bryant as Emmy Fairfax, Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter Las Palmas, and Keke Palmer as Rochelle Hillhurst.

Will there be other celebrities making appearances in the upcoming episodes? There will be if the series attempts the level of A-list guest spots from its first season, which included Lupita Nyong'o as Asha the Shame Wizard, Chris O'Dowd as Flanny the Lovebug, Harvey Guillen as Jose the Spider Receptionist, Ali Wong as Becca, Janelle Monáe as Claudia, Mike Birbiglia as Barry, and Tim Robinson as Doug.

Whatever actors we see portraying Lovebugs, Logic Rocks, and Shame Wizards, however, will be the last, because this season will also be the final one for "Human Resources," as we recently found out that it and its mother show, "Big Mouth," will officially end, the latter after its eighth season.

"Human Resources" is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Its second season drops on Netflix on June 9, 2023.