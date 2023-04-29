This Song Was Considered For Every Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack, But Never Made It In

In a modern blockbuster landscape that's weirdly short on great soundtracks, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" albums have been a dependable source of musical excellence for nearly a decade now. The first film's soundtrack was a huge hit that was certified platinum, while the second received a gold certification and was among the most popular albums of the year. Songs including Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" and Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" exploded in popularity thanks to fans playing the catchy tunes on repeat.

The impressive, massive response to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" mixtapes hasn't been lost on writer-director James Gunn. In a recent press conference attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, Gunn spoke about the deliberation that goes into making the musical compilations that are all but guaranteed to give the artists they feature a popularity boost. Along the way, he also revealed which song has just missed the cut for the franchise again and again: Nick Lowe's 1978 pop tune "Cruel To Be Kind."

"Honestly, it has become strange because the first two albums were huge hits," Gunn admitted. "They changed the lives of some of these artists who now have big hit songs, and so I know that when I'm choosing a song, it's going to be something a lot of people listen to." Gunn explained that he typically writes the songs he plans to use in the movie into the scripts — which, it should be noted, is a testament to both Marvel's music rights budget and the established appeal of appearing on a "Guardians" soundtrack at this point.