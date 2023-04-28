Watch James Corden And Tom Cruise Crash The Lion King On Broadway As Timon And Pumbaa

James Corden's time as a late-night host has officially come to an end. And what better way to bid farewell to "The Late Late Show" than to call upon his buddy Tom Cruise, don a meerkat costume, and join in on a Broadway performance of "The Lion King"? Yes, really.

The concept of James Corden and Tom Cruise crashing a Broadway show might sound insane, but just take a moment to truly process those words. In a way, this was the inevitable conclusion of Corden's late-night reign.

Since taking over "The Late Late Show" in 2015, Corden has been finding new (and increasingly strange) ways to combine his love of theater with the star-studded nature of his talk show. This has led to performance-heavy recurring segments like "Carpool Karaoke," "Drop The Mic" and "Riff-Off." When the opportunity arises, Corden's love of Broadway takes centerstage, so it only makes sense for him to snag a Hollywood superstar, embrace the theatrics, and return to an actual Broadway stage.

Why Tom Cruise, you might ask? Cruise has been a frequent "Late Late Show" guest, and his appearances usually involve roping Corden into a death-defying stunt. Together, this unlikely duo has skydived and flown a fighter jet. But at long last, Corden is no longer the one being pushed out of his comfort zone. Now, it's Cruise who's forced to try something new: making his Broadway debut!

The two recently reunited during the CBS primetime special that preceded the final episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Naturally, the segment starts with Cruise getting a "Mission Impossible"-esque video message inviting him to meet up with Corden. Cruise, who I assume starts every morning with a dangerous stunt, is jumping out of a plane at the time. The rest of the bit involves a lot less danger and a lot more singing. Watch below!