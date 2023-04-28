Watch James Corden And Tom Cruise Crash The Lion King On Broadway As Timon And Pumbaa
James Corden's time as a late-night host has officially come to an end. And what better way to bid farewell to "The Late Late Show" than to call upon his buddy Tom Cruise, don a meerkat costume, and join in on a Broadway performance of "The Lion King"? Yes, really.
The concept of James Corden and Tom Cruise crashing a Broadway show might sound insane, but just take a moment to truly process those words. In a way, this was the inevitable conclusion of Corden's late-night reign.
Since taking over "The Late Late Show" in 2015, Corden has been finding new (and increasingly strange) ways to combine his love of theater with the star-studded nature of his talk show. This has led to performance-heavy recurring segments like "Carpool Karaoke," "Drop The Mic" and "Riff-Off." When the opportunity arises, Corden's love of Broadway takes centerstage, so it only makes sense for him to snag a Hollywood superstar, embrace the theatrics, and return to an actual Broadway stage.
Why Tom Cruise, you might ask? Cruise has been a frequent "Late Late Show" guest, and his appearances usually involve roping Corden into a death-defying stunt. Together, this unlikely duo has skydived and flown a fighter jet. But at long last, Corden is no longer the one being pushed out of his comfort zone. Now, it's Cruise who's forced to try something new: making his Broadway debut!
The two recently reunited during the CBS primetime special that preceded the final episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Naturally, the segment starts with Cruise getting a "Mission Impossible"-esque video message inviting him to meet up with Corden. Cruise, who I assume starts every morning with a dangerous stunt, is jumping out of a plane at the time. The rest of the bit involves a lot less danger and a lot more singing. Watch below!
Tom Cruise and James Corden crash a Broadway show
Leading a blockbuster action franchise? Easy enough. Casually standing on the wing of an in-flight plane? Totally fine. Plummeting to the ground after driving a motorcycle off a cliff? That's just a typical Tuesday for documented daredevil, Tom Cruise. But joining a Broadway show after a single rehearsal? Now that's scary!
It takes more convincing to get Cruise onboard with "The Lion King" performance (he initially tries fleeing the scene), but eventually, he dons his "Lion King" costume just like everyone else. The duo share a Herr Rhino costume while performing "The Circle of Life," and later, they become Timon and Pumbaa for "Hakuna Matata." But forget the grand spectacle of Broadway — the best part comes towards the end of the video when Cruise decides to get a drink with some hyenas from the cast, and a jealous Corden breaks his heart with a single sentence: "I watched 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and I watched it on a tiny TV in my kitchen, and I didn't even turn off motion smoothing."
Again, Tom Cruise and "The Lion King on Broadway" is a very random combination of words, but I can't stress enough how very on-brand this is for Corden's time on the "Late Late Show". He recently told "CBS Sunday Morning" that, in the early stages of planning the show, his idea was to have an hour that "embraces the internet." He advised the network to "make a show that launches at 12:37 but people consume and watch all day, because that's how that audience are consuming their content now." Tom Cruise crashing a Broadway show is exactly the kind of viral-YouTube-video-waiting-to-happen that this show was designed to create.
The final episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" aired last night, and you can watch it in its entirety right here. It included guest appearances from Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, lots of bits, and yes, a final musical number to culminate Corden's eight years as a late-night host.