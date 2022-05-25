The Morning Watch: Morbius Honest Trailer, Tom Cruise Puts James Corden In A Top Gun Jet & More
In this edition, we have an Honest Trailer for the film "Morbius," which one assumes could write itself. Plus, Tom Cruise scares the hell out of James Corden by bringing him up in a fighter jet to promote "Top Gun: Maverick." And finally, Netflix gives us a refresher on the third season of "Stranger Things" before the season 4 premiere later this week.
Honestly, what the heck was going on with Morbius?
It's the "Honest Trailers" episode we've all been waiting for. "Morbius" was a rough one, and it was pretty much panned across the board. Having the trailer playing before every film for what seemed like a full decade didn't help things at all, not to mention the fact that Matt Smith was the only person to seem to know what kind of movie he was in. The episode manages to keep things short and sweet, despite the endless amount of material that's ripe for mockery. The cast names in particular are pretty great this time, so watch the entire thing. You won't be able to watch this movie the same way again without thinking of Morbius using the Force push to throw bats at people. But why would you watch it again anyway?
James Corden has no need for speed
This video is going to make you smile, whether you love "Top Gun" or you just like watching Tom Cruise freak the hell out of James Corden to promote "Top Gun: Maverick." Cruise takes Corden up on not one, but two flights in fighter jets, effectively scaring the hell out of him. Even funnier though is watching Cruise make plane noises as he tells Corden what's going to happen, them singing together, and Cruise reenacting Goose's death scene from the first film with marshmallows. It may be my favorite description of a movie scene ever, and I bet it will be yours as well.
Get a refresher on Stranger Things 3
The first round of episodes for the fourth season of "Stranger Things" will hit Netflix on May 27, 2022. But it's been so long since season 3 that you probably need a refresher before the new episodes come out. You might want to plan out a big block of time, ignore sleep, and maybe call in some minions to go to work in your place, because all of the episodes in the new season are way longer than you think they're going to be.