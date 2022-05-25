The Morning Watch: Morbius Honest Trailer, Tom Cruise Puts James Corden In A Top Gun Jet & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, we have an Honest Trailer for the film "Morbius," which one assumes could write itself. Plus, Tom Cruise scares the hell out of James Corden by bringing him up in a fighter jet to promote "Top Gun: Maverick." And finally, Netflix gives us a refresher on the third season of "Stranger Things" before the season 4 premiere later this week.