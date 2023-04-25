Making The Flash Was An 'Emotional' Experience For Ben Affleck, Says Director

Just shy of a decade ago, the DC-loving section of the internet lost its collective mind when it was revealed that Ben Affleck was going to be our new Batman, taking over the role just a year after Christian Bale wrapped up his run in "The Dark Knight Rises." Affleck's time as the superhero has been more than a bit rocky, kicking off with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016, but we don't need to go over that whole situation again. What's important is that Affleck is getting ready to hang it up for good following his appearance as Bruce Wayne in this summer's "The Flash." While DC fans of all sorts have feelings about that, it was an emotional experience for the actor.

/Film's very own Jenna Busch recently attended a screening of "The Flash" with director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti in attendance. During a post-screening Q&A, the filmmakers addressed the situation with Affleck, describing it as an "emotional" situation for both him and Michael Keaton, who also returns as Batman in the film. Barbara Muschietti explained that the actor wanted to really nail it down this time around.

"We had the best time. His role is shorter in the movie, obviously, but it was very surprising to us how much love for the character he came in [with], and how he wanted to get it perfect. Perfect for that tone that he wanted and that the movie needed."

Andy Muschietti added, "He liked the script first and he said, 'I can do that.' He liked the tone, basically. Quite a bit of the tone was reflected in the pages from the beginning, humor, and stuff. He was really open to play a version of this Batman that had a little more levity. He came and he did it, and he crushed it."