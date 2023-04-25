The Flash Isn't The End For This Version Of The Character, If The New DCU Has Room

Every new DC movie that comes out these days simply can't escape the elephant in the room: How will this fit in (if at all) with James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for the franchise? Although it's impossible to say for sure, that uncertainty sure seems to have played a role in the less-than-ideal box office performances of both Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" and, most recently, the Zachary Levi-starring "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Turning "The Flash" into a greatest hits collection featuring Michael Keaton's Batman, Ben Affleck's version of the Caped Crusader, and even a continuity-bending appearance by Michael Shannon's deceased General Zod should help mitigate any sense of apathy from general audiences ... but will that malaise extend to "The Flash" as well, which has been in development in one form or another for decades at this point?

Fans have known that, as a loose adaptation of the classic "Flashpoint" comic storyline, "The Flash" would likely act as a kind of "reset" to the DC films' live-action continuity, allowing Warner Bros. to transition from the Zack Snyder era to the currently-unsettled phase the franchise finds itself in now to, well, whatever Gunn and Safran have up their sleeves. To hear director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti tell it, however, they aren't closing the door on this iteration of Barry Allen/The Flash.

In a post-screening Q&A attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, the director addressed a question about a potential "Flash" sequel: