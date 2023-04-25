The Flash Isn't The End For This Version Of The Character, If The New DCU Has Room
Every new DC movie that comes out these days simply can't escape the elephant in the room: How will this fit in (if at all) with James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for the franchise? Although it's impossible to say for sure, that uncertainty sure seems to have played a role in the less-than-ideal box office performances of both Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" and, most recently, the Zachary Levi-starring "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Turning "The Flash" into a greatest hits collection featuring Michael Keaton's Batman, Ben Affleck's version of the Caped Crusader, and even a continuity-bending appearance by Michael Shannon's deceased General Zod should help mitigate any sense of apathy from general audiences ... but will that malaise extend to "The Flash" as well, which has been in development in one form or another for decades at this point?
Fans have known that, as a loose adaptation of the classic "Flashpoint" comic storyline, "The Flash" would likely act as a kind of "reset" to the DC films' live-action continuity, allowing Warner Bros. to transition from the Zack Snyder era to the currently-unsettled phase the franchise finds itself in now to, well, whatever Gunn and Safran have up their sleeves. To hear director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti tell it, however, they aren't closing the door on this iteration of Barry Allen/The Flash.
In a post-screening Q&A attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, the director addressed a question about a potential "Flash" sequel:
"We didn't talk about it. I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful. Of course, there's an architecture in DC that is brewing and is being created and the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story."
So you're telling me there's a chance?
Now, before anyone takes to the streets to breathlessly announce that Ezra Miller will, in fact, be back for more adventures as the Flash in the years ahead, it's important to note that Andy Muschietti is treading as lightly as possible. (Hats off to WB's public relations group that clearly prepared the filmmakers ahead of time!) As hard as it may be for fans to believe, it sure seems as if James Gunn and Peter Safran are holding their cards close to the chest ... even after unveiling some of their master plan for what shape DC Studios will take during this next chapter. As Muschietti goes on to explain:
"The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all these different worlds to coexist and interact and, hopefully, yes. We don't know yet. That's the truth."
After Barbara Muschietti jumped in to clarify that, "It's very open-ended," Andy was asked directly whether "The Flash" is intended to remain a part of the plans for this new DC. Once again, the filmmaker expressed his optimism — and his own limited knowledge — of the future plans:
"We certainly hope so. Again, we can't predict the future. Everything that we hear is going to happen is very exciting. We don't know much more than you do, honestly."
On one level, it makes perfect sense that this decision will ultimately be decided by the box office performance of "The Flash." Gunn and Safran aren't working in a vacuum here, but will likely improvise based on these sorts of practical concerns. But on the other hand, we admittedly don't know much more now than we already did before. So it goes!
"The Flash" races into theaters on June 16, 2023.