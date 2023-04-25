The Nun 2 Footage Reaction: The Conjuring Universe Returns To Give Us The Holy Creeps [CinemaCon 2023]

Based on the footage alone, it sounds like the sequel will be much larger in scope than Corin Hardy's original. The first images showed a group of girls playing a sinister game in a chapel in France. There's a statue under a sheet that appears to move, but they don't see its head turning. The church looks abandoned with a number of dark, stained glass windows providing the only light. One of them asks, "What are we doing here?" "Playing a game," another girl replies. "It's called Defy the Devil."

Trying to scare the main girl, the other girls start to taunt her. "At the right time of day, the sun hits the glass at just the right angle, and if you're watching carefully, the devil looks right at you," one says. The game they're playing is a dangerous one and another girl says, "The rumor is, if you look away, the devil will appear in the form of a monstrous goat." Of course, there's an image of a goat in the stained glass. The goat's eyes suddenly turn red and the Nun is right behind her. The main girl runs but winds up trapped inside with the nun as the statue begins to move and the sheet slowly falls off as she screams in horror.

Taissa Famiga's character from the first film is introduced by a priest warning that "the demon lives" and that Farmiga is "the only person alive who has dealt with something like this." She appears in an old city with dark alleyways as the pages from a magazine stand start to flip. From there, a giant montage begins showing a river of blood and a ton of religious horror imagery.

The footage ended with two girls exploring a crawlspace. They see a woman with her back turned. A huge jump scare stinger happens as the woman's hands grab the girl's face.