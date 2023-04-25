The Flash Filmmakers Received An 'Almost Shocking' Amount Of Support From The Studio

The DC Extended Universe is no stranger to behind-the-scenes chaos; from David Ayer's initial cut of "Suicide Squad" getting slashed to ribbons in post-production to the sheer pandemonium that resulted in two dramatically different iterations of the same "Justice League" movie. Even then, few DCEU titles have gone through a rite of passage quite like "The Flash." Be it numerous writers and directors coming and going over the course of development or the controversies surrounding its lead actor Ezra Miller and their disturbing alleged behavior, whatever multiversal mayhem the "Flashpoint" comic book adaptation has to offer will be hard-pressed to match the real-life disorder that led to its existence.

And yet, in defiance of all that, early signs point to the film being, well, actually pretty good! Heck, the newly-appointed DC Studios co-head James Gunn has gone so far as to declare "The Flash" one of the best superhero movies he's ever seen and seems open to integrating aspects of the movie into his and Peter Safran's new DC Universe (or, if not that, at least willing to humor such notions in the eyes of the public). Warner Bros. even brought a not-yet-finalized cut of "The Flash" to show at CinemaCon well ahead of its scheduled theatrical premiere in June, indicating they, too, are feeling confident about what they've got on their hands here.

/Film writer Jenna Busch was among the members of the press who attended an early showing of "The Flash," complete with a post-screening Q&A with director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti. (The pair are brother and sister, for those who were unaware.) Naturally, the pair spoke about their experiences making the film, claiming that unlike DCEU productions past, WB was quite accommodating to what they wanted to do for the Scarlet Speedster's solo (okay, "solo") outing.